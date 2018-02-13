Major’s Mansion Heated By Oventrop…

Ravenswood House stands on a 16th century estate on the banks of the River Tweed on the Scottish Borders and was built for Major John Scott, who was the cousin of playwright Sir Walter Scott

The main house has more than 3,300 m2 with seven bedrooms, three bathrooms and five reception rooms, as well as a 10-room basement level which has been be converted to provide further living space a cinema and bedrooms.

The estate also has two lodges, paddocks, a stable block, coach house, riding arena and a tennis court set in more than 15 acres of land.

During the course of the £5m restoration project mechanical contractors Foulds & Turton selected Oventrop UK Limited to design supply and install a ‘Cofloor’ underfloor heating system to over 400m2 of floor space.

Precise control of flow and floor temperatures was absolutely essential in order to protect some of the original ceramic floor coverings that were being re-laid. The various original sub floor make ups proved a challenging as in the main timbers were unable to be disturbed or altered but seamless integration of modern heating technology was crucial to the client.

A combination of tacker stapled and dry build plated systems were used to fix the Oventrop Cofloor 16mm Copert Pipe. Water was distributed to each circuit by no less than 9 Oventrop Multidis SF Stainless Steel Manifolds due to the complex logistics of the building. Circulation and temperature control was dealt with by a compact Regufloor HN pump and blending control set installed at each manifold.

The project was completed over a number of visits by Oventrop directly employed site teams, providing great flexibility and in order to meet the meticulous build program. For further information on Oventrop ‘turn key’ project solutions please contact our office on 01256 330441 or e-mail projects@oventrop.co.uk