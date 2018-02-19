Major’s Mansion Heated by Oventrop….

Ravenswood House stands on a 16th century estate on the banks of the River Tweed on the Scottish Borders and was built for Major John Scott.

The main house (set in 15 acres of land) has more than 3,300 m2 with seven bedrooms, three bathrooms and five reception rooms.

Contractors Foulds & Turton selected Oventrop UK Limited to design supply and install a ‘Cofloor’ underfloor heating system as part of the £5m refurbishment.

Precise control of flow and floor temperatures was required to protect some of the original floor coverings that were being re-laid. Original sub floor make ups proved a challenging as in the main timbers were unable to be disturbed or altered.

A combination of tacker and plated systems were used to fix the 16mm Copert Pipe. 9 Multidis SF Stainless Steel Manifolds were used due to the complex logistics of the building. Circulation and temperature control was dealt with by a compact Regufloor HN pump and blending control set installed at each manifold.

The project was completed over a number of visits by Oventrop directly employed site teams, providing great flexibility and in order to meet the meticulous build program