Major housebuilder launches pilot scheme to address the needs of future generations 

Local MSP and Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for Finance, Economy and Fair Work, Derek Mackay MSP has revealed two prototype homes at Taylor Wimpey’s Dargavel Village development at Bishopton. These aim to respond to customer feedback and gather information, changing the way one of the UK’s largest housebuilders hopes to build homes in the future.

As part of its research programme, titled Project 2020, the prototypes are part of a trial, aimed at addressing changing customer needs, including allowing individuals to adapt their homes to their requirements. The homes are also intended to demonstrate greater build efficiency and deliver substantial advances in reducing energy consumption, tackling climate change and addressing customer demands in this area.

The Renfrewshire North and West MSP was joined by representatives from Taylor Wimpey to launch the new prototypes, which are adopting modern build techniques and environmentally friendly technologies. This aims to ensure that homes built for the next generation of customers are meeting changing expectations.

The new sustainable prototype homes have been developed following a design competition and extensive research from around the world, including Japan, the Netherlands, Finland, France and Germany.

In 2016 Taylor Wimpey launched the Project 2020 Design competition in partnership with the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA). The two-stage competition invited architects from across the globe to design new house types that were innovative, cost effective, capable of high-quality mass production and would appeal to future customers and their changing needs.

With over 100 entries from 14 countries, it was the “Infinite House” designed by Open Studio Architects that impressed the judging panel due to its potential to accommodate multiple configurations to suit different demographics.

The Infinite house range is designed to reflect changing customer lifestyles, expectations and liveability. Some of the house types have the potential to suit different demographics, delivering a flexible approach which enables inhabitants to customise their home to specific living requirements.

The ‘Infinite’ house range has been designed to offer easy expansions in the roofs, larger windows strategically positioned to increase daylight levels, and options to use different materials to fit the exterior of the buildings as required.

The ‘Infinite C’ house type at Taylor Wimpey’s Dargavel Village development will be ‘Gold Compliant’, meaning that it is significantly more advanced than the current 2015 building standards, promoting innovation. In addition, the ‘Infinite C’ has been constructed using closed panel timber frame, incorporating high performance insulation and increased renewable energy technology.

In total there are nine prototype units which are being built across West Scotland, Manchester and Oxfordshire, where Taylor Wimpey’s regional teams will review different build methodologies and new technologies and suitable materials. Each region is trialling a different method of construction.

The findings from building the prototypes will be invaluable in building Taylor Wimpey’s future strategies and ensuring the homes that are built for the next generation of customers exceed their expectations, suit their changing lifestyles and are sensitive to the natural environment.

These two very special houses will be presented to a number of key industry groups, as well as universities and schools for research purposes, before being made available to reserve from 6th June at the open house evenings.

Derek MacKay MSP said: “It is great to see housebuilders looking at how they can deliver for changing customer lifestyles and the environment, adopting the latest technologies from around the world.

“We are all aware of the urgent environmental issues affecting the world we live in, and businesses across Scotland can play a vital role in helping to safeguard it for future generations through the delivery of sustainable solutions.

“Environmental best practice can also bring economic benefits including financial savings, an engaged workforce, positive working culture and improved competitiveness as well as contributing towards a better economy and society as a whole.”

Graeme Oswald, Design & Planning Manager at Taylor Wimpey said: “We were delighted to welcome Mr MacKay here to see for himself the completion of our prototype homes.

“Project 2020 is about seeking out the most up-to-date research available and building homes to match how our customers want to live, by using innovative construction methods and materials that will deliver the quality they expect.

“These prototypes will prove invaluable in building Taylor Wimpey’s future strategies and ensure the homes that are built for the next generation of customers exceed their expectations, suit their changing lifestyles and meet the highest environmental standards.”

For further information: https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/inspire-me/sustainable-living/project-2020