LuxFrame from Luceco

An original and minimalist LED luminaire designed to allow the creation of imaginative lighting effects.

Over 50,000 hours of operational life with no maintenance required.

Luceco has recently launched LuxFrame, an original and minimalist LED luminaire designed with simplicity in mind for suspended ceiling grid applications. Installed around the ceiling tile, LuxFrame provides an interesting lighting effect whilst maintaining the integrity of the ceiling.

LuxFrame provides an alternative style, enabling the creation of imaginative lighting with cost effectiveness and energy efficiency in mind.

As with other LuxPanel products from Luceco, LuxFrame offers over 50,000 hours of operational life with no maintenance, available with DALI dimmable drivers and with emergency back-up variants.

