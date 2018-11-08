Luceco’s Palladium

Luceco has recently launched a new Modular Downlight addition to their accent and display range. Palladium offers two wattages; 6W at 560Llm and 8W at 730Llm with an efficacy of up to 94Llm/cW, both with 50,000 hours working life.

With a die-cast aluminium heat sink and attachments, this modular design allows for many interior decors. Attachments include fixed, adjustable, adjustable gloss, square regressed gloss as well as circular and square regressed low glare.

Palladium utilises CrystalineOptics™ with low-glare illumination and can be recessed mounted with spring steel clips allowing installation into plasterboard and suspended ceiling systems. Standard, dimmable and emergency options of Palladium are available.

Palladium is a rare and lustrous silvery-white metal discovered in 1803 by William Hyde Wollaston, named after the asteroid Pallas, which was itself named after the Greek goddess Athena. An illuminating history for an impressive modular downlight.