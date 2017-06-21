Luceco’s Ice

Contemporary and stylish “Ice” transparent optic LED Luminaires from Luceco.

50,000 hours energy efficient operational life.

Recent additions to the LED commercial luminaire range from Luceco include Ice Linear and the decorative Ice Circular.

Contemporary and stylish, Ice Linear is a transparent optic pendant luminaire providing both upward and downward light distribution. Supplied complete with adjustable wire suspensions, Ice Linear delivers an enhanced lit effect, the sleek transparent design complements modern interiors even when turned off.

Ice Circular is an alternative aesthetic luminaire for ambient lighting. Constructed with a transparent disc optic with a balanced forward & back light effect, Ice Circular is suitable for ceiling or wall mounting.

Ice offers up to 50,000 hours operational life benefiting the environment with high energy efficiency and no maintenance or re-lamping required throughout the lifetime of the luminaire.

