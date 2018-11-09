Luceco’s Celestial lighting at St Enodoc Golf Club

Luceco has recently supplied LED lighting for a general refurbishment at St Enodoc Golf Club, located on the north Cornish coast. After fully refurbishing the hospitality areas within the club house, the changing areas and Pro Shop were next on the list.

Celeste, an attractive circular LED luminaire from Luceco featuring a ‘corona’ backlight effect with a direct / indirect light distribution, was chosen for the ladies changing areas. The Celeste is ideal for many commercial and residential lighting applications offering up to 50,000 hours working life with no maintenance or re-lamping requirements. Celeste is available as standard output, digital dimming, microwave, and emergency variants including self-test.

Celeste can be surface mounted as at St Enodoc Golf Club, wall mounted, or suspended using a 3 point 1.5-meter suspension kit, creating an attractive “heavenly” pendant. The backlit accent effect is available in red, yellow, green, and blue plus a choice of decorative bezel trims including white, brushed chrome and steel finish. IP65 rated Atlas was also used in the shower and WC areas, providing an alternative to traditional 28 and 38-watt 2D compact fluorescent fittings.

Other luminaires installed in the Pro Shop included LuxPanel. Quick and easy to install and supplied with remote ‘plug and play’ drivers, high efficiency LuxPanels boast a market leading efficacy of 152 Llm/cW.

St Enodoc Golf Club overlooks the Camel Estuary and boasts stunning sea views. The club was ranked 99th in the World by “Golf Digest” and recently quoted as being “a little piece of golfing heaven” so is the ideal home for celestial LED lighting from Luceco!

