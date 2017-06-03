Luceco – the healthy choice at Selby Leisure Village

Luceco provided an LED lighting solution to Selby Leisure Village, a £5.7m project recently completed by Selby District Council for Wigan Leisure & Culture Trust (WLCT). The Leisure Village provides activities such as indoor skiing, a ski simulator – the only one of its kind outside of London, adventure climbing including indoor high ropes, ten pen bowling, play area experiences as well as food outlets.

Installed by T Clarke, Luceco supplied 200w Titan High Bay LED luminaires for the Urban Gym and Extreme Skate facilities. Titan provides over 50,000 hours of maintenance free operation as does the IP65 Climate luminaire used in the Ski Area, Aerial Trek, kitchens, and plant areas.

Fire rated and dimmable, the Atom LED downlight was used in the Café Raft and Carbon Downlights were installed in lobbies and reception areas as well as changing rooms and WC’s. Versatile IP65 rated Atlas luminaires were used both externally with decorative attachments as well as in stairwells internally.

The new facilities on offer at Selby Leisure Village inspires fun and adventure as well as healthy lifestyles and will be a major benefit to the community for generations to come. Another benefit will be the cost-effective savings made by installing LED lighting at the activity centre, a financially healthy choice by Selby District Council and Wigan Leisure & Culture Trust.

