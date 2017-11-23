Luceco Stadium Floodlights At Bristol Fruit Market

Luceco has supplied specialist LED floodlighting to Bristol Fruit Market. Based in St Phillips Marsh, buyers from local businesses have access to the finest fresh produce from around the globe. The installation was carried out by Commercial & Industrial Electrical Contractors, Quipex based in Bristol. Tristan Brady said, “the client required enhanced lighting levels but looked to reduce running costs, we replaced old 2 kW floods with environmentally friendly and energy efficient 1 kW LED fittings.”

Stadium from Luceco is a high output floodlight designed for large outside areas such as MUGA applications (multi use games areas), sports grounds and logistic yards such as Bristol Fruit Market. Stadium 500W offers an energy efficient alternative to a 1000W metal halide floodlight. Stadium 1000W is the equivalent to a 2000W metal halide flood, both providing 100% instant light output with no warm up time. Both variants are available in 15, 30 and 60-degree beam angles to meet application requirements and boast outstanding performance as well as 50,000 hours of maintenance free working life.

Planning and lighting design are essential when using high output floodlights, particularly to prevent light pollution and ensure shadow free lighting. Bristol fruit Market now enjoys cost effective, energy efficient and maintenance free LED lighting to help ensure the smooth operation of the market place.

