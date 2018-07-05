Luceco scores at Al Jazira Club

Luceco has recently relit the public areas of the Al Jazira Club, a football club from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, playing in the UAE Arabian Gulf League. Al Jazira Club was founded in 1974 through a merger between the Al Khalidiya Club, with the Al Butain Club.

Luceco and energy partner, Gargash Lighting Systems, met the design brief which included the need for energy efficient lighting with low maintenance, that would provide the club with cost savings, whilst enhancing the overall experience through more effective lighting.

Carbon Downlights were installed in corridors and lounges at the club offering an ideal replacement for compact fluorescent downlights, providing running cost savings of more than 60%. Designed to retrofit ceiling cut outs of common compact fluorescent downlights, the Carbon is also supplied with interchangeable bezel options.

Due to the reduction in energy consumption required, LED LuxPanel luminaires were also installed throughout other facilities including the players massage area. Cost effective and energy efficient, LuxPanel provides over 50,000 hours illumination without maintenance and are easy to install using plug and play drivers.

With the project completed, CO2 omissions have been reduced by over 5 tonnes annually and energy savings of 65% have been calculated. Additional savings have also been gained from not having to replace failed fluorescent lamps, providing a truly no maintenance, cost effective LED lighting solution for Al Jazira Football Club.

