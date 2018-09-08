Luceco lights the way at Seaton Tramway Station

Luceco has recently lit a brand-new tourist attraction nestled on the beautiful Devonshire coastline. Seaton Tramway operates fourteen narrow gauge heritage trams between Seaton, Colyford and Colyton in the picturesque Axe Valley. The coastal resort of Seaton is the gateway town to the Jurassic Coast, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This summer saw the opening of a £3 million state-of-the-art facility providing a contemporary building and visitor centre for the award-winning tourist attraction.

A state-of-the-art environment required a luminaire to match. Installed by REF Electrics based in Taunton, Ceres, a compact HighBay utilising the latest lens technology, was chosen to light four new platforms within the tram station.

IP65 rated, Ceres benefits from a computer designed die-cast aluminium housing with vortex cooling for maximum LED chip performance. This attractively styled HighBay provides over 50,000 hours of operational life and a luminaire efficacy up to of 115 Llm/cW. Available with on/off presence detection options, often a requirement in industrial and warehousing applications, Ceres offers 60, 90 and 120-degree lens variations.

The Ceres family also includes the Ceres Extra boasting an efficacy of 140 Llm/cW and 70,000 hours of operational life and Ceres Ultra with 100,000 hours of working life

The new facilities at Seaton Tramway allows visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in the history of the tramway before journeying back in time to a golden age of travel. Special tram events such as The Dinosaur Adventure, The Pirate Tram and award-winning Polar Express™ will ensure the Axe Valley can boast its very own special tramway for decades to come.

