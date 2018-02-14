Luceco lights Print Innovation Specialists

Luceco and Advanced Interior Solutions (AIS) have recently completed an LED lighting installation at Vinyl Graphics Ltd with LuxBay, a cost-effective LED luminaire ideal for high ceiling mounting positions in industrial and warehouse environments.

Vinyl Graphics Ltd (VGL), based in Reading, is a family run screen and digital print company with a reputation for quality and innovation. During the 1980’s VGL introduced the UK’s first computer aided sign-cutting machine and have remained at the forefront of digital print technology ever since.

VGL’s production facilities were poorly lit following the initial base build installation inherited when they took the building. Given the high-quality graphic works produced, there were issues with precision technical equipment not working correctly under the original lighting levels. With the combined expertise of Luceco and Advanced Interior Solutions, a full lighting design was produced, and luminaires installed to ensure the correct lux levels for the environment.

Before After

Suitable for mounting up to 10 metres, LuxBay boasts 105 Llm/cW, is environmentally friendly and requires no maintenance over its lifetime. Mounting positions include surface, trunking or suspended and there are options of integrated presence and daylight sensors for use with fixed output or DALI dimmable control gear. Variants include 100, 150 and 200 watts, all with either a wide or narrow clear lens, offering over 50,000 hours of operational life and integral emergency variants are also available as well as attachments including flat wired guards and polycarbonate clear diffusers.

AIS are also workspace interior designers and new LED lighting was installed in office areas. 600 x 600 and 1200 x 600 4000k LuxPanels were used and 4800k variants for workshops and print rooms. External lighting was enhanced with Luceco’s cost effective and energy efficient Guardian Pro LED floodlights.

Mark Hill from AIS said “due to poor levels of lighting from the existing fittings, the print machines at VGL weren’t able to work to full capacity. With the installation of high-performance LED luminaires, the client has reported that cameras on the machines can decipher colours more efficiently and production rates have greatly increased”.