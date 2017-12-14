Luceco lights Kendal Rugby Union Football Club – Mintbridge

Luceco has recently supplied LED luminaires for an £11M sports facility, the new home for Kendal Rugby Union Football Club (KRUFC). The brand-new facility benefits from two large hospitality areas and a viewing balcony overseeing two pitches, one grass and one all-weather surface, a restaurant, physio practice and a Community Gymnasium, Esteem.

Matt Leathem from building services engineers, Faarup Associates, designed and specified the lighting programme in conjunction with lighting designers at Luceco, with P Wright Electrical Contractors in Kendal installing over 560 LED luminaires.

LED 600 x 600 square LuxPanels were installed in offices and consulting rooms with IP65 rated Circular LuxPanels used in changing rooms, shower facilities and WCs. LuxPanel requires no maintenance over its lifetime with over 50,000 hours of operational life as does the IP65 Climate LED luminaire used in kitchens and servery, cellar and various storage areas.

Platinum downlighters were installed in the main entrance area, lounge bar, corridors throughout the clubhouse, gymnasium, and shop. Platinum features easy fit positive locating swing out tabs and running cost savings of up to 80% when compared to traditional luminaires and has an impressive efficacy of up to 130 Lm/cW. Versatile IP65 rated LED Atlas luminaires were used on stairwells also with over 50,000 hours of maintenance free operation.

The new facilities at Kendal RUFC will ensure that the Black & Amber’s enjoy a state of the art venue to continue their club’s flying success on and off the field.