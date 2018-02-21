Luceco lights £5M Machining Facility for Grainger & Worrall

Luceco has recently lit a state-of-the-art, high-end, controlled environment machining facility in Bridgnorth, Shropshire. Grainger & Worrall (GW), is the UK’s leading provider of high precision casting technologies including engine castings to high-performance manufacturers such as Bugatti, Porsche, Aston Martin and McLaren as well as several F1 motorsport teams!

A state-of-the-art environment required a luminaire to match, Luceco supplied Ceres, a compact high bay utilising the latest lens technology. Ceres benefits from a computer designed die-cast aluminium housing with vortex cooling for maximum LED chip performance providing over 50,000 hours of operational life and a luminaire efficacy up to of 130 Llm/cW. With a rating of IP65, Ceres offers 60, 90 and 120-degree lens variations and is available with on/off presence detection options, often a requirement in industrial and warehousing applications.

The Ceres family also includes the Ceres Extra whose vital statistics include a luminaire efficacy of 140 Llm/cW and 70,000 hours of operational life and Ceres Ultra with 100,000 hours of working life.

