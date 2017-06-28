Luceco lights £15M facility at Highfield School in Letchworth

Highfield School in Letchworth boasts an impressive state-of-the-art facility providing a learning environment for over 1000 students. Original school buildings erected in the 1960’s have been replaced with a new £15M facility. The school benefits from improved classrooms, communal and circulation areas and new sports and recreational facilities where the old school was originally sited.

Pupil and staff movement around the school played an important role in the lighting design, uniformity of the lighting and good luminaire choice for flexible learning spaces was key in the design process. The use of modular and circular LED LuxPanels in corridors and walkways provided non-obtrusive but effective lighting in high traffic areas. LuxPanel requires no maintenance over its lifetime with over 50,000 hours of operational life as does the linear Academy luminaires installed in Circulation and Dining Rooms.

Luceco’s Post Top Amenity Lanterns were also used externally, ensuring effective lighting meeting basic safety requirements yet sympathetically enhancing the outside space.

Mark Storey from electrical contractors, Integral UK said “During the design process we needed to focus on efficiency, effectiveness, and longevity. Luceco met these requirements and worked with us to achieve a highly aesthetically pleasing installation in addition to fulfilling the needs of the school.”

