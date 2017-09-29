Luceco LED Lighting performs for Westlands in Yeovil!

Luceco has recently supplied an energy saving LED lighting solution to Westlands in Yeovil, Somerset. Operated by South Somerset District Council alongside The Octagon Theatre, Westlands offers the ideal venue for sports and entertainment. A host of LED luminaries from Luceco were installed by R.E.F Electrics Taunton Ltd working in partnership with EDP Environmental in Exeter, including Platinum, Climate, LuxBay, LuxPanel, Atom, Academy and Atlas.

LuxBay luminaires were used in the purpose-built fitness gym, refurbished squash courts and sports hall, providing cost-effective LED lighting for this multi-use area. Platinum downlight luminaires offering potential running cost savings of up to 80% over traditional lamped fittings were installed in meeting rooms, fitness suites and dance studios as well as circulation areas such the lounge bar, entrance lobby and reception. Offering 50,000 hours of operational, maintenance free life, Platinum has an impressive efficacy of 129 Llm/cW.

Other luminaires included the Atlas Bulkhead, providing an alternative to traditional 28 and 38 watt 2D compact fluorescent fittings, were installed in changing rooms. LuxPanel was used in corridors throughout the complex and linear Academy luminaires were installed in the recreation and storage areas.

Luceco were delighted to offer a LED lighting solution to meet the requirements of this demanding and versatile hospitality environment. Electrical contractors, James Takle from R.E.F Electrics Taunton Ltd said “We were delighted with service provided by Luceco, their deliveries were exactly in line with the program and the lighting really enhance the space, whilst bringing value to the project.”