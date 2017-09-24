Luceco acquires Kingfisher Lighting

In its first acquisition since its initial public offering (IPO) last November, Luceco has acquired Mansfield-based Kingfisher Lighting Ltd for £9.8m.

Kingfisher’s management team will remain with the company to help integrate the business.

Kingfisher posted revenue of £11.7m for the year ended 31st March and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation of £1.6 million, with gross assets of £4.5m.

Luceco CEO, John Hornby, said: “This first acquisition following our IPO is part of our strategy to access new segments and distribution channels via market consolidation.

“By adding Kingfisher Lighting’s highly regarded sales team and complementary outdoor lighting products to our portfolio, Luceco will be able to deliver enhanced systems and services to both our private and public sector customers.”