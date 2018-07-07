Lower your Energy Consumption using Ultrasound

Ventilation constitutes 30% of a building’s total energy consumption. Investing in a ventilation system using new ultrasound technology will cut operating costs and help reach the EU’s target of reducing energy consumption by 20 per cent by 2020.

If we are to limit human impact on the Earth’s climate, several things need to be done. In 2007, EU leaders agreed on a set of goals. One of these was to reduce energy consumption in the member states by 20% by the year 2020.

The increased focus on climate has inspired companies and industries to start developing new solutions that will help reach these targets.

A revolution in the ventilation industry

In 2015, development began on a new technology for measuring air flow and temperature in ventilation systems. Using ultrasound sensors to provide a highly accurate measurement of airflow over the whole cross section of the duct without causing additional pressure loss in the ventilation system. As the technology is based on ultrasound sensors mounted flush to the duct wall there are no obstacles in the air stream on which dirt can accumulate. This means uninterrupted airflow without no pressure loss, offering unique benefits in terms of energy efficiency, simplicity and cleaning. Needless to say the application of this technology revolutionised the ventilation industry at the time.

Changing the rules once again

During the last couple of years, an increased focus on energy saving in our industry has made demand control ventilation systems with low volume flows increasingly common. This in turn increases the need for measuring devices and methodologies with even higher accuracy in low volume flow conditions.

“Large pressure losses in ventilation systems and difficulties in measuring air flow with high accuracy in low air velocities has been a big problem for a long time, resulting in unnecessary high energy consumption and high operating costs.”, says Torbjörn Bruzelius, Strategic Product Manager for Lindab Group.

Building contractors and property developers are increasingly requesting new ways to optimise and modernise ventilation systems. Lindab have improved their UltraLink technology to take precise measuring of air flows one step further. In the new and improved version both measuring equipment and dampers are integrated into one solution which now has wireless Bluetooth connection capability.

Fewer parts, less cabling and better connectivity simplifies ventilation system control. Being able to monitor and adjust air flow with high accuracy and ease saves time, energy and money.

By developing new solutions and introducing innovations to the market we can do our share to reduce global energy consumption.

