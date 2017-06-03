London Living

The lack of availability of reasonably priced and suitable accommodation in London is well known. The Greater London Authority (GLA) have been active in trying to assist in easing these issues and a recently completed high-rise project in Southwark, is a great example of just that.

This building is part of £3bn regeneration project of the Elephant and Castle area and this particular project is delivering over 450 much-needed homes, which are a combination of private rental, shared ownership and interim rent homes.

Supporting this development and ensuring the water will be delivered to where it is needed when it is needed are a range of Grundfos Hydro MPC-E energy efficient booster pump sets. These solutions were delivered to site on skids that were ready for installation. Built at the 10,000 sq. m. Grundfos manufacturing plant in Sunderland this level of offsite engineering adds value, and offers customers design, build, assemble, test and distribution from under one roof, as well as offering many others H&S and economies of scale benefits.

Delivering the amount of housing that the market now requires, especially in the South East, is going to be an on-going challenge. However, projects like this one are enjoying the benefits of off-site build supported by companies like Grundfos. Which prove that with some innovative thinking, it is possible to improve on the delivery of housing solutions.

Grundfos Pumps Ltd

Grovebury Road, Leighton Buzzard

Beds LU7 4TL

email: grundfosuk@grundfos.com

Tel: 01525 850000

www.grundfos.co.uk