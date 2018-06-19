Lighting Controls Ltd. wins contract for Herbal House

Celebrating its industrial past, Herbal House is now in the centre of London’s High-tech hub. This five-storey, 115,000 sq. ft. office development was originally built for the Daily Mirror in 1928 and has been sensitively re-designed and refurbished with an emphasis on maintaining original materials, features and character. Herbal House will now be the UK offices of the online greeting card company, Moon Pig.

The Lighting Controls Ltd. network will comprise presence detectors, scene set plates and area controllers on each of the floors, along with the new 10-channel Lighting Control Module allowing the contractor to pre-wire off-site ready for 2nd fix luminaire installation. Also, Lighting Controls Ltd.’s new Area Controller includes new test features which allow the network to be checked before the system is commissioned. In other words, the integrity of the installation can be established when the network wiring is completed, and the lighting system fully working so that the lighting is functional before a CAT B fit out but without commissioning costs.

For corporate information on Lighting Controls Ltd., please contact Rob Walker (Rob.Walker@lightingcontrols.ltd.uk)