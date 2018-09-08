Light Efficient Design brightens Minehead seafront

Retrofit LED lamping installation completed

Newbury, UK: 20 August 2018 – A new retrofit LED lamping installation has been completed along Minehead seafront in Somerset. A total of 67 Light Efficient Design LED 8045M 50W retrofit lamps have replaced the 80watt corn lamps previously used in the lamp posts lining the seafront. The existing custom caps used with the corn lamps were also replaced with E40 base fittings to suit the new LED retrofit solutions.

Taunton Council had for some time been looking for a more efficient lighting solution offering enhanced light quality and energy savings. However, the replacement of the complete fittings in each lamp post was cost prohibitive. As these were clear of corrosion the Council decided a retrofit LED re-lamping approach was the most viable solution.

Following a thorough market evaluation and a final public opinion poll, Light Efficient Design’s 8045 50watt recessed LED retrofit solution was selected by the Council. The overall decision was based on lamp compatibility, quality, light output, energy performance and an industry leading 5 year warranty.

Wholesaler Devondale Electrical Taunton Branch supplied the products which were subsequently fitted by the Council.

Commented Tony Woollard, Electrical Qualifying Supervisor, Property Services, Taunton Deane Borough Council and West Somerset Council: ‘’We are very pleased with the new improved lighting along Minehead’s seafront which still allows us to retain the existing post top look and feel. The ease of retrofitting Light Efficient Design’s lamps was a further advantage and for future lamping requirements we are now carrying them as standard in our stores.”