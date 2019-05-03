Leading businesses shortlisted for ECA Awards

Winners of industry-leading awards will be announced on 7 June.

Twenty-one high-performing businesses from across the electrotechnical and engineering services sector have been shortlisted by an independent panel of judges for the prestigious ECA Industry Awards 2019.

The successful organisations have been recognised for their outstanding performance and achievements in the last year, with awards including ‘Contractor of the Year’, ‘Best Health and Safety Initiative’, and ‘Excellence in Training and Development’.

This year’s judges included Electrical Safety First Chief Executive Philip Buckle, Electrical Industries Charity Managing Director Tessa Ogle, and Certsure Marketing Director Mark Smith (see below for the full list of awards judges).

Awards adjudicator and ECA Director of Member Services, Helen Atkinson, commented: “The quality of entries this year to the ECA Industry Awards was impressive as usual. I would like to congratulate all those shortlisted, and indeed thank all entrants for the significant time and effort they put into their submissions.

“We look forward to hosting many of these organisations at our industry-leading Awards Dinner ceremony in June where the winners and highly commended entries will be announced.”

The ECA Industry Awards Dinner, headline sponsored by Electrium and LEDVANCE, is being held on Friday 7 June at the Hilton Bankside in London. Guests will be treated to entertainment from popular broadcaster Steph McGovern, as well as live music, table magicians, and more.

The ECA Industry Awards Dinner is also a unique opportunity to network with colleagues and specifiers, manufacturers and distributors from across the electrotechnical and engineering services industry.

For more information and to book your place, please visit www.ecaawards.co.uk .

The list of shortlisted entries for this year’s ECA Industry Awards is as follows (in alphabetical order):