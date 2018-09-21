Leading apprentice wins 2018 ECA Edmundson Award

Jack Teasdale of Opus Building Services Ltd wins prestigious industry prize.

21-year-old Jack Teasdale has been recognised as one of the country’s leading electrotechnical and engineering services apprentices, after winning the coveted 2018 ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year Award during an awards ceremony held yesterday (Wednesday 19 September) in London.

Jack, who works for ECA member-firm Opus Building Services Ltd in Tyne and Wear, was trained by leading provider JTL. After overcoming fierce competition from two other finalists, Jack won prizes which include £1,500 and a study tour to France sponsored by industry manufacturer Hager. He will also go on to be an ambassador for the electrotechnical industry over the next 12 months.

Apprentice of the Year Jack Teasdale of Opus Building Services Ltd said:

“It’s very humbling and a privilege to be recognised as ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year, and to be an ambassador for other apprentices. One of my mentors was himself the winner of this award in 1997, so it’s an honour to follow in his footsteps.”

The two runners-up, who each won £750 and a state-of-the-art toolkit, are as follows:

Niall Watson, Derry Building Services

Conor McCarthy, Darke and Taylor

ECA CEO Steve Bratt commented:

“I’m pleased to offer our congratulations to Jack Teasdale for deservedly winning this year’s ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year Award. The quality of the three finalists this year is a real indication of the talent that exists in our industry.

“Opus Building Services and JTL deserve credit for the support they have given to Jack during his apprenticeship, and which has been a clear success. Congratulations also to Derry Building Services and Darke and Taylor, for presenting such able finalists, and supporting high quality training within our sector, which has clearly been a great success.”

Edmundson Electrical Managing Director Mark Felber added:

“Edmundson is delighted to have sponsored the industry-leading ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year Award for the last 44 years. We have a long-established policy of developing young people within our sector through both our apprenticeship and graduate schemes.

“Many congratulations to Jack and the other two finalists for making such an impressive start to their careers – and of course for reaching the final stage of the ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year Award.”

The 44th ECA Edmundson Apprentice of the Year Award ceremony, held at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, was attended by a host of leading figures from across the electrotechnical industry.