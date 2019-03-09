Last chance to enter leading industry awards

Prestigious ECA awards open for nominations in 11 categories until 15 March.

Entries for the ECA Industry Awards 2019, being hosted by popular broadcaster Steph McGovern and ‘voice of the National Lottery’ Alan Dedicoat, will close on Friday, 15 March.

The Awards offer an incredible opportunity for ECA Members and supply chain providers to be presented with one of the electrotechnical sector’s top accolades, and gain wide industry recognition for their achievements, expertise and innovation.

An independent panel of judges, including Certsure Marketing Director Mark Smith, Electrical Safety First Chief Executive Philip Buckle and Features Editor of Construction News Binyamin Ali, will convene in April to consider all entries and compile the shortlist of finalists (see below for the full list of judges).

Adjudicator and ECA Director of Member Services Helen Atkinson commented:

“The ECA Awards are an excellent opportunity for businesses to showcase their achievements and build their industry profile. Every year the judging panel comments on the level of passion and commitment shown by those who enter. Winners, along with all shortlisted entries, gain excellent coverage and publicity across the industry.”

The ECA Industry Awards Dinner, supported by headline sponsors Ledvance and Electrium, is once again being held at the Hilton Bankside in London on June 7, 2019. Guests will enjoy a range of entertainment on the night including table magicians, the remarkably popular ECA photo booth and a live band and DJ, along with some other surprises!

The ECA Industry Awards Dinner is also a unique opportunity to network with colleagues and make new contacts with industry contractors, specifiers, manufacturers and distributors, and other key figures from the electrotechnical and engineering services sector.