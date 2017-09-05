Last call for 2018 CIBSE Building Performance Awards entries

Entries for the 2018 CIBSE Building Performance Awards close this month on Friday, September 15. These are the only awards in the built environment sector that are judged on actual, in-use performance rather than projections or designed performance. The awards are free to enter.

By asking for data on how entries perform, the awards ensure that only projects, products, initiatives and innovations backed by evidence can win. Two new awards are being introduced for 2018; Data Centre Project of the Year, and a Learning and Development Award.

The new Data Centre category was created to celebrate achievement in a sector previously known for its high energy use in the powering and cooling of data centres. Data Centres are greatly increasing in number as the demand for networks increases around the globe, and CIBSE will be rewarding innovative solutions that minimise their impact on world energy use.

The new Learning and Development Award will recognise excellence in the teaching of building performance within universities and organisations, helping to raise awareness of how better building performance can make businesses and communities more sustainable.

Other categories for entry include:

Collaborative Working Partnership

Consultancy

Product or innovation

Energy management initiative

Facilities management team

Lighting

International project

Commercial/industrial project

Leisure project

Public use project

Residential project

Retail project

As part of new CIBSE President Peter Y Wong’s global outlook for his presidential year, the CIBSE Building Performance Awards will also be encouraging more international organisations to enter.

Peter said: “The Building Performance Awards is one of the most important events CIBSE hosts, because it demonstrates to the industry what is possible to achieve with hard work and the commitment to succeed. Highlighting examples of excellence rewards performance with the recognition it deserves.

“The built environment is a fast-moving and innovative industry, so we’re pleased to be able to add these new categories to reflect excellent work in previously unrecognised areas. Data centres are set to be some of the biggest energy consumers on the planet, and making them more sustainable will be a priority in coming years. Equally, increasing understanding around the benefits of building performance is the only way we will be able to encourage better behaviours in the years ahead.”

The 2018 shortlist will be revealed at CIBSE’s new event Build2Perform Live on 21 November 2017 and winners announced at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on 6 February 2018. To make your free entry or find out more about the awards visit www.cibse.org/bpa.

For more information about the Institution please visit www.cibse.org