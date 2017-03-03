Lanes Group Director wins water industry People Award

Lanes Group Director, Andy Brierley, has won a national award for his outstanding contribution to the water utility industry. He was presented with the Future Water Association People Award at an annual award lunch held in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, on February 23rd.

The award recognises individuals who have “gone the extra mile” for the benefit of the water utility industry, either through charity work or outstanding service to their organisation or its stakeholders.

Andy Brierley is the Director of the Lanes Utilities wastewater network services maintenance contract for Thames Water.

He said: “I am humbled to be given this award. I am doing what I love, which is to work with great people, delivering brilliant service, and expanding what is possible to achieve in managing wastewater. To be recognised by my peers in this way is a massive bonus.

“I hope it helps shed a light on the wonderful things our teams are doing to continuously improve the service we provide for Thames Water’s 15 million wastewater customers.”

Key role

Andy’s relentless enthusiasm, energy, and desire to innovate have played a key role in the rapid expansion of Lanes’ wastewater contract with Thames Water, with turnover increasing by over 296 per cent since its commencement in 2012.

Its 1,500 personnel, including more than 1,000 field operatives, carry out more than 1,100 jobs a day, including clearing sewer blockages, CCTV surveys, advanced sewer diagnostics, UV pipe lining and pipe excavations.

They operate more than 450 specialist vehicles which travel a distance equivalent to the moon and back 16 times every year to deliver the contract.

Andy’s vision informed the design and development of Lanes’ new Customer Solutions Centre in Slough, Berkshire, which opened in 2016, and is the most advanced wastewater network operational hub of its kind in the UK.

It has allowed Lanes and Thames Water wastewater staff to work together in the same building for the first time. This has contributed to record high customer satisfaction scores for the wastewater contract.

Andy has also championed the development of an app that measures happiness in the workplace, and a green card scheme for recognising and celebrating teams who set high health and safety standards.

Pictured above: Lanes Group Technical Director Andy Brierley with his Future Water Association People Award 2016.