Kingspan installed on pioneering manufacturing building

The University of Nottingham is developing the manufacturing solutions of tomorrow at its new, RIBA award winning research facility featuring pipe and duct insulation from Kingspan Industrial Insulation.

The Advanced Manufacturing Building has been designed by Bond Bryan and acts as a stylish gateway to the university’s Jubilee Campus. Inside, there are a range of teaching spaces, laboratories and workshops fitted out with cutting-edge production technologies for automation, precision manufacturing and 3D printing.

Over 7000 metres of Kingspan Kooltherm FM Pipe Insulation was installed on pipework across the building. The product is the most thermally efficient pipe insulation in common use within the UK construction industry today and has been awarded Eurofins Indoor Air Comfort Gold.

Richard Drew, Group Managing Director from installers Gill Insulation commented:

“The big advantage with Kooltherm Pipe Insulation is you can keep thicknesses to a minimum without any trade off in performance. That reduction in size can make a real difference when you’re working in tight service spaces. Our experienced team were able to complete a streamlined fit-out process on the Advanced Manufacturing Building. As ever, Kingspan were on hand to provide any technical support when we required it.”