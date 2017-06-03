KINGSPAN HELPS WITH AMBITIOUS EXPANSION FOR TATE MODERN

Over 1,300 m2 of Kingspan Kooltherm FM Duct Insulation has been installed as part of the iconic new extension to Tate Modern in London.

The 64.5 m tall tower, named the Switch House, adjoins Tate Modern’s existing home within the former Bankside Power Station to provide over 5000 m2 of new exhibition space spread over ten levels. The new extension officially opened to the public in June 2016. In addition to the top-class film, video, photography and performance areas it also provides excellent practical learning facilities for all ages.

Kingspan Kooltherm FM Duct Insulation was installed on the project in a 40 mm thickness. The insulation has been developed to provide premium performance and comprises a fibre-free rigid thermoset phenolic insulation core, which is Class 0 as defined by Building Regulations, and is externally faced with an aluminium vapour barrier foil and internally faced with glass tissue. Its rigid nature ensures the specified thickness is maintained at the corners, and can help to create a continuous and fully sealed vapour barrier for a more aesthetically pleasing finish.

Kingspan Kooltherm FM Duct Insulation has a thermal conductivity of 0.022 W/m.K or better, has a BRE Green Guide A+ rating, is manufactured under a BS EN ISO 14001: 2004 scheme, and is produced at Kingspan Insulation’s Pembridge and Selby manufacturing facilities which are certified to BES 6001 ‘Excellent’.

