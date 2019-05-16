Kingspan helps deliver first-class learning environment in its hometown

A 21st Century school has been constructed in Glossop, a rural market town in the High Peak, to provide a new, single-site secondary school and sixth form. Kingspan Kooltherm Pipe Insulation from local manufacturers, Kingspan Industrial Insulation, was specified to help ensure it is both comfortable and low cost to run.

As the original school was costly to repair and maintain, the decision was made to demolish and construct a new site that would combine three Glossop and Hadfield schools. The new site was delivered by main contractors, Henry Brothers, with the capacity for 1,000 11-16-year olds and 200 sixth formers, and the potential for further expansion. Overseen by M&E Contractors, William Bailey, 7000 lm of Kingspan Kooltherm Pipe Insulation was installed by delivery partners, Gill Insulation.

The pipe insulation was used in concealed areas such as in the ceiling voids, on droppers and within low-level boxings, in addition to the plant room and boiler room. With industry leading thermal conductivities as low as 0.025 W/m·K, Kingspan Kooltherm Pipe Insulation provided a slim-line solution for reducing heat transmission from the pipework. This gave the installers more room to work when fitting the product in tight areas and allowed the clean, high quality aesthetic of the internal spaces to be maintained.

Kingspan Kooltherm Pipe Insulation is Class 0 as defined by Building Regulations, has a BRE Green Guide A/A+ rating, and is manufactured under a BS EN ISO 14001: 2015 scheme. Kingspan Kooltherm Pipe Insulation is the first pipe insulation product to attain BDA Agrement® certification under the scheme and it has also been awarded a best-in-class Eurofins Indoor Air Comfort Gold certificate, recognising it as outstanding material according to the VOC Indoor Air Quality emissions standards.

With Kingspan Industrial Insulation’s free Pipeline Technical Advisory Service, which can be contacted on 0808 168 7363, clear advice and guidance can be accessed at every stage in a project. They also have Premier and Premier Plus Services which support purchases of Kingspan Kooltherm Pipe Insulation and the Kooltherm Complete Pipe Insulation System (incorporating insulated pipe support inserts and fire sleeves).

