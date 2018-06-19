KIMPTON’S ‘TAKE’ ON VICTOR KIAM

Expansion has led to one solutions provider demonstrating its conviction in its supply chain.

Kimpton Energy Solutions, based in Bromborough on the Wirral, has almost doubled its headquarters to accommodate growth, and enable all business operations to be in one place. It has turned to one of its major suppliers- Gilberts Blackpool- to ensure that the new offices deliver a good working environment.

Therefore, as part of the refurbishment of the unit adjacent to Kimpton’s headquarters, to house the company’s service & maintenance, air conditioning, and health & safety departments, a number of Gilberts GSFA swirl diffusers have been incorporated into the exposed ceiling.

Explained Kimpton’s Andy Morgan, “We wanted an industrial look to the new offices; professional-looking, exposed building services also serves as an unobtrusive reminder of our business! We have an established relationship with Gilberts: it is a major supplier to us. So we chose to demonstrate our conviction in Gilberts’ quality and use its ventilators in our own offices.”

Gilberts’ patented GSF series of fixed swirl diffusers provide omni-directional, swirling horizontal discharge of high air volumes across the ceiling, to deliver rapid intermixing and maintain good internal air quality.

Added Andy, “The circular profile of the GSFA lends itself well to exposed ceilings, creating an aesthetic synergy with ductwork.”

The GSF diffusers are just part of Gilberts’ range of ventilation diffusers, louvres and grilles designed to deliver discreet solutions for transfer of air- via mechanical or natural means- into and through a building. Founded 55 years ago, Gilberts has become Britain’s leading independent air movement specialist, with a range of stand-alone natural ventilation solutions, complimented by air movement components for mechanically-operated systems.

Gilberts develops all its products in-house, from design, through tooling to production, in its 90,000 sq ft Blackpool manufacturing facility. The company was the first in its sector to have, in-house, advanced test facilities complimented by full software modelling to provide unrivalled validation of grilles, louvres and diffusers in situ.

