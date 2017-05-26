Keyline supports delivery of £39m water improvement project

Keyline, the UK supplier of civils and drainage solutions is playing a significant role in a £39m project which is designed to improve the quality of bathing water in Somerset. The company is supplying key materials during the construction of a concrete shaft that will increase the capacity of the local sewerage network and prevent spills into the nearby river during storm conditions.

Wessex Water is investing in the upgrades to its sewerage network in order to satisfy the guidelines set out by the Bathing Water Directive. The current upgrade project consists of 12 individual schemes, which are being delivered by Lewis Civil Engineering, and due for completion next year. One of these schemes involves the construction of a concrete shaft located at Bristol Road in Bridgwater, which runs adjacent to the River Parrett. The shaft has a diameter of 15m and is 26m deep.

Following initial discussions with Lewis, Keyline arranged for one of its key suppliers, Macrete, to deliver a presentation to the engineering firm’s senior team at the site in Somerset. After being impressed with Macrete’s precast shaft and tunnel lining solutions, as well as its insight into the overall design, Lewis opted to construct the shaft from the company’s Universal Segments, which can be bolted from the back or the front.

Keyline received the order for more than 25 units and gradually supplied the segments since August 2016, in line with Lewis’ precise construction schedule. Complying with stringent regulations, Keyline ensured all deliveries were made via a fleet of dedicated vehicles, each boasting a wide-range of safety, security and performance features.

The Bristol Road scheme is unique in the fact that the storage tank will also double up as a pumping station that will pump normal flows to the sewer treatment works on the other side of the river through two existing pipes. Lewis Civil Engineering expects the individual scheme to be completed by May.

Paul Beaman, Managing Director at Keyline, said: “We are extremely proud to be contributing towards this vital upgrade project to help improve the quality of bathing water in Somerset. Our commitment to providing the most innovative products in a highly efficient and reliable manner is a fundamental reason behind our continued growth.”