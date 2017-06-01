Keeping it cool under pressure: SkillFRIDGE qualifying heats under way

The qualifying heats for the SkillFRIDGE 2017 competition are well under way, with apprentices and students studying up to Level 3 in the refrigeration, air conditioning and heat pump (RACHP) sector competing to demonstrate their knowledge, skills and unbounded potential in an exciting and pressurised environment.

SkillFRIDGE recognises the importance of the RACHP industry – and the skills of those within it – to modern day life. The competition provides an unrivalled platform for the country’s best aspiring engineers, enabling them to receive individual informative feedback from a judging panel chosen for their expertise in the industry, improving not only their skills but also their self-esteem.

Stephen Taylor (pictured left), winner of the regional heat hosted at Eastleigh College on 27 April 2017, feels that his experience with SkillFRIDGE has already proven invaluable: “The competition has boosted my confidence. I did it last year as well, and it was really helpful getting tips from the judges, which I’ve now put into practice.”

The remaining heats are due to be held at Grimsby Institute, Leeds College of Building, College of North West London, with the final heat scheduled to take place at North Kent College on 12 July 2017.

Once the regional heats are concluded, the six top scoring participants will be announced and invited to compete in the SkillFRIDGE final which will take place at The Skills Show, organised by WorldSkills UK, on 16-18 November 2017 at theNEC Birmingham. Competitors who score above 65% during the final will be automatically considered to represent the UK in the international WorldSkills Competition, to be held in Russia in 2019. These high scoring competitors will also be signed up to a two year fast track training course to compete internationally.

Skills shortage

Many industries are facing a pressing issue; waves of skilled professionals from the baby boom generation are planning their retirement, and the ever changing job market is transforming the dynamics of how and where people work, leaving a trail of skills gaps in its wake.

Worldskills UK is an independent organisation and network of experts from education and industry who have joined forces to tackle this issue head on by inspiring young people in the UK. The aim is to reduce the widening skills gap by providing hands on experiences, allowing young people to explore skills and vocational pathways and motivating them to find out more about the world of work, industry brands and key organisations.

As the nation’s largest careers event, The SkillsShow plays a major role in this plan. The show allows young people to explore career pathways in a range of sectors which they may not have previously considered, as well as a priceless opportunity to network with expert careers advisors and key influencers within major industry players.

For the young people taking part in the 200+ skills competitions, they are provided with a platform on which to demonstrate their talent to potential employers as well as raising the standards within their sector by becoming a role model to others.

Be a part of the future

The RACHP industry is often a hidden industry, but modern life would not be possible without it. Air conditioning and refrigeration is undoubtedly essential, but whilst the industry will continue to grow it is facing a real skills shortage that can only be eased by the investment of time, support and resources from schools, governments and businesses. With over 80,000 11-24 year olds in attendance at The Skills Show, SkillFRIDGE is an opportunity to project the varied range of exciting career paths available for bright individuals within this vital industry.

Sponsoring SkillFRIDGE is the perfect way for brands to show their investment in the future engineers of the RACHP industry, and to align themselves with the highest standard of skill. A range of sponsorship opportunities are still available, and provide an opportunity to have your brand profiled within a wide reaching national and international media campaign with leading industry media partners.

For more information on sponsoring SkillFRIDGE, please contact:

Karena Cooper, SkillFRIDGE Competition Operating Partner (COP) Manager

Tel: 01622 699 150

E-mail: kcooper@datateam.co.uk