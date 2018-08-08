Johnson Controls launches contractor partnership initiative: YORK® Specialised HVAC Contractor Programme

Johnson Controls is launcging the YORK® Specialised HVAC Contractor (YSC) Programme, a training and support programme offering specialised HVAC contractors the opportunity to grow their business through. Apart from easy access to YORK® products and solutions, the YORK® Specialised HVAC Contractor (YSC) programme also offers training, sales and marketing support and service back-up.

Roberto de Paco Egido, Indirect HVAC Branch Manager Europe at YORK® ,said: “With YORK® as a partner, contractors can differentiate themselves in the marketplace, save money and grow their business. Johnson Controls has always been committed to product and technology innovation. The YORK® YSC Programme shares this expertise with specialised HVAC contractors and enables them to offer their customers a wide range of advanced chillers, heat pumps, fan coils and installation accessories such as controls, valves, with no lead time and with the ultimate support and service back-up.”

A unique support and training programme

Becoming a member of the YORK® Specialised HVAC Contractor (YSC) Programme offers a host of solid business advantages, such as:

Products and solutions: air conditioning chillers, heat pumps, fan coil nits and installation accessories.

Support and back-up: dedicated technical support, comprehensive training, special warranty conditions, marketing materials, business rewards and a ‘virtual branch’.

Interested in becoming a York Specialist Contractor? click here