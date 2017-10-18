Johnson Controls’ competition to mark product launch at HVAC & Refrigeration Show

Johnson Controls is launching an industry competition to mark the UK launch of YORK PureOil chiller lubricant at the HVAC and Refrigeration Exhibition (ExCel, London, 23-25 January 2018).

Those registering on its EasyParts chiller spares website by midnight on the second day of the exhibition will be entered into a prize draw, with three premium Italian leather travel-bags (pictured) up for grabs, each worth several hundred pounds.

Existing UK-based EasyParts users with active accounts will automatically be entered, plus all those registering between now and midnight on 24 January. The winners will be announced on the final afternoon of the exhibition.

Alpesh Trivedi, Product Manager, said: “PureOil is an important global launch for JCI, and designed to combat sub-standard counterfeit lubricants that can damage compressors and result in expensive repairs and downtime for end users. The Excel show provides an excellent and timely launch pad for the official UK roll-out.”