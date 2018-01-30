Jeff Kerridge joins Marshall-Tufflex as Regional Sales Manager in the North

Cable management specialist Jeff Kerridge (pictured) has joined Marshall-Tufflex as its new Regional Manager for the North. Having worked in the industry for 34 years, Jeff joins the Sussex-based manufacturer from Marco. He brings with him focused industry experience, great contacts and a wealth of product knowledge.

He will be leading a team of seven Area Sales Managers working with electrical wholesalers and contractors in the region plus liaising closely with David Burt, Marshall-Tufflex’s Northern Region Project and Specification Manager who works with clients on larger cable management projects.

“I’m really looking forward to helping my team achieve their targets and objectives and to working closely with customers to make a difference,” said Jeff. “Marshall-Tufflex has perhaps the most comprehensive on-the-ground field presence in the market which gives our clients fantastic support and me personally a great team to push forward with.”

Jon Chamberlain, Marshall-Tufflex UK Sales Director, said: “Jeff is an important addition to our sales team, bringing with him a huge amount of direct cable management experience and much enthusiasm to cement and build customer relationships in his region. We are delighted to welcome Jeff to Marshall-Tufflex.”