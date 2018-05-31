James Palmer to join global associates as head of sales

James Palmer has joined systems integrator, global associates from controls manufacturer and integration specialist, North Building Technologies.

James said: “After a fantastic 23 years at North, it felt like time for a new challenge, and global associates came to me with a vision of the future that was very much aligned with my own. global’ see that the future lies in integration, cloud-based technology, and the internet of things. I’m excited to bring the skills gained at North to help our customers benefit from those technologies”.

globals’ CEO, Paul Wetherfield said: “This is an exciting appointment for global associates, which marks the next phase in the company’s development. We are building on our team of highly experienced people, all dedicated to quality and innovation. Our goal is always to bring value to our customers, and James adds important skills to that offering”.

global associates were founded over 25 years ago and have been delivering quality control systems, and clever solutions ever since.

For more information about the value global associates can add to your business contact info@global-associates.com