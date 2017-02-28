ISO-CHEMIE SHOWCASES PASSIVHAUS SEALANTS AT ECOBUILD

EFFECTIVE sealing solutions for Passivhaus construction will be the theme of leading foam tape producer ISO-CHEMIE’s stand (D103) at Ecobuild 2017.

Products on show will include ISO-TOP WINFRAMER and BLOCO ONE – both of which have achieved Passivhaus certification – alongside others that provide high performance airtightness and thermal insulation of joints, eliminating cold bridges.

WINFRAMER is a structurally solid, pre-fabricated installation frame manufactured in a range of variations and sizes, enabling it to be cut quickly to length on site and secured in position using a single component adhesive and, if necessary, fixing screws.

Also set to feature will be the ISO-BLOCO 600 sealing tape, T-Max for covering differential movement (up to 36 mm) applications, HB Band sealing strip for timber frame houses, and the newly available self-adhesive VARIO SD/XD COMPLETE and COMPLETE DUO range. The latter provides improved installation of humidity variable window and façade sealing foils, and can be installed as low as – 10°C.

Andrew Swift, National Sales Manager for ISO-CHEMIE, said Ecobuild will enable architects interested in Passivhaus certification, airtightness and thermal bridging to understand better the latest foam tape sealing solutions. (The firm is rolling out a new seminar for architects, which counts towards CPD hours, explaining airtightness in construction sealing joints and options for its improvement).

“The sustainable design, construction and built environment can benefit from the latest generation of advanced sealing tapes,” said Andrew Swift. “We can help the construction and building sector to meet energy saving standards, with environmentally friendly products for renovation, new build, self-build and Passivhaus.” More at www.iso-chemie.co.uk