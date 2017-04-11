Introducing the Building Services Forum – a groundbreaking one day event for the building services sector

Key themes, such as cyber security and ‘well buildings’, will offer thought-provoking content with the bonus of being able to gain valuable CPD credits.

As building services evolve to encompass an ever more innovative raft of environmentally-friendly, energy-efficient technology, a new event for the industry asks: “What is the future for Building Services in the 21st Century?”. Launched this month, the Building Services Forum takes place on February 8th, 2018, at the Building Centre, in London.

With the world facing an ever-growing threat from cyber attack, terrorism and global warming, Datateam Business Media Ltd, in association with BSEE magazine, opens the debate about these, and other key topics, at an exciting new one-day event aimed at building services engineers, specifiers, facilities managers, installers, architects and manufacturers.

The Building Services Forum will act as a gateway to the latest ideas and thinking in this vibrant sector and a platform for manufacturers to demonstrate new products, from HVAC to connected technology, renewables and more.

With CPD-accredited seminars from some of the industry’s leading voices, and an opportunity to network with some of the biggest manufacturers, The Building Services Forum is essential for anyone involved in building services.

This ticketed, one-day event, includes breakfast and lunch and it is being held in an easy-to reach location, The Building Centre, in Shore Street, London.

Event organiser, Jacqui Henderson, said: “From our experience of talking to manufacturers and industry professionals, we know that there is a gap for a new platform that will allow the industry to explore the new opportunities and technology available within our sector.

Burgeoning issues

“Our seminar programme is being tailored to reflect some of the burgeoning issues that are at the top of every building manager’s list of concerns, from cyber security and fuel costs, to smart controls, renewable energy, energy management, new legislation and healthy buildings.

“This new event will give access to an unrivalled pool of expert knowledge with the opportunity to ask questions, put forward ideas and open the debate about where building services are going in the next few years.”

For manufacturers, the event provides an excellent opportunity to reach a highly focused group of delegates who will be keen to explore the latest products and discuss cutting edge building services’ solutions.

BSEE Editor, Debbie Eales, comments: “Our aim is for the Building Services Forum to become a regular platform for debate, discussion and innovation, providing inspiration to specifiers and installers, facilities managers and others involved in this important sector.

Cyber security

“Key themes, such as cyber security and ‘well buildings’, will offer thought-provoking content with the bonus of being able to gain valuable CPD credits.

“As the Electrical Contractors’ Association said recently: “With a growing demand for smart technology and integrated building systems, cyber security is something that more and more building services engineers will have to consider in the future – particularly as building management systems (BMS) can often be an organisation’s cyber-Achilles Heel.”

According to the ECA, Cybercrime is a growing problem. While security threats to business have been mainly physical in the past, they have now moved into the virtual space, with 44 per cent of UK firms falling victim to cybercrime according to a PWC report in 2015.

The Building Services Forum will address this issue, while also exploring the Internet of Things and its role in Building Management Systems, data analytics, energy management and more.

Look out for more news about this exciting new event in our next issue.

If you would like more information about participating in the Building Services Forum, contact Event Organiser, Jacqui Henderson on 01622 699116 or email jhenderson@datateam.co.uk

Anyone wishing to submit papers for the event should contact Editor, Debbie Eales, on 01354 461430 or email deales@datateam.co.uk

FACTFILE

The Building Services Forum takes place at The Building Centre, Shore Street, London, on February 8, 2018.

Key areas:

Intelligent buildings

Internet of Things

Healthy buildings

Energy management

Legislation

Cyber security

Renewables

Data collection/analytics

The one-day event will include a comprehensive, CPD-accredited seminar programme, manufacturer exhibits, breakfast and lunch.

A dedicated Building Services Forum website will be launched shortly.