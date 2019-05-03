Inspiring learning hub appointment for SES Engineering Services

Engineering specialist, SES Engineering Services (SES), has announced it has been appointed by main contractor, Multiplex Construction Europe, to work on an inspirational, £90 million learning space for the University of Glasgow.

Designed by architects HLM, construction of the seven-storey 16,640sqm new build James McCune Smith Learning Hub, is the catalyst project and the first building to be delivered as part of the university’s bold £1billion investment in its Campus Development Programme.

Catering for over 2,500 students, the new facility will not only feature flexible open learning space and technology-enabled teaching resources, it will also boast five lecture theatres (the largest of which will hold up to 500 students), interactive teaching spaces that can accommodate anything from 48 to 108 students as well as several seminar and group study spaces.

The James McCune Smith Learning Hub (JMSLH) has been named after the American physician who graduated from the University of Glasgow in 1837, becoming the first African American to receive a medical degree. The building will add significant benefit to the economy of the City of Glasgow and to the city’s west end.

On this latest multi-million-pound contract win SES will install the full range of MEP building services within an impressively short time frame. The contractor will achieve this by maximising its highly efficient offsite manufacturing capability whilst applying its tried and tested just-in-time delivery approach.

SES has an enviable reputation for delivering projects of this type. According to Steve Joyce, SES’ business director North and Scotland, it will be the benchmark for future developments on the campus. He said: “SES is delighted to be given this opportunity to work with Multiplex on a building which marks the start of such programme of investment for the University of Glasgow. I look forward to forging a strong working relationship with the main contractor and wider project team which will ensure that we meet the build programme.

“I am confident that this will pave the way for SES to work on future schemes as the campus development programme is rolled out.”

Construction of the teaching and learning facility is due for completion ahead of the 2020/2021 academic year.