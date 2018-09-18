Increase your building’s potential with SIP Serial Slice

Synapsys Solutions’ new SIP Serial Slice is the cost-effective solution for multiple Modbus network applications, extending the number of RS485 and RS232 ports available to the SIP+ platform.

Designed for receiving and transmitting data via the Modbus protocol, SIP Serial Slice works seamlessly with the SIP+ platform and via the RS485 port permits connection to a network of up to 32 devices.

The SIP+ platform has been developed to unlock potential and lies at the heart of your building, accessing and integrating your building’s data to enable building optimisation, energy reduction and connection to the Internet of Things. It supports up to 16 SIP Slice devices, depending on slice variants used, such as SIP Serial Slice which further extends the number of RS485 and RS232 ports available to the SIP+ platform for use with multiple Modbus network applications.

SIP Serial Slice has a small footprint and thanks to an innovative DIN rail mounting system, is simple to use and install.

Andy Thorn, Product Sales Director for Synapsys Solutions said: “The SIP+ multi-protocol platform has the ability to turn ordinary buildings into Smart buildings and opens up a world of energy saving potential.”

www.synapsys-solutions.com