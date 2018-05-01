Incentive FM wins President’s Award at RoSPA Awards

Leading independent facilities management company, Incentive FM, has been awarded the prestigious President’s Award in this year’s RoSPA Awards after it consistently achieved the Gold Standard accreditation for more than a decade. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Awards recognises commitment to continuous improvement in accident and ill health prevention at work.

Incentive FM was awarded this sought-after accolade after it demonstrated its continually improving health and safety practices consistently over the past 10 years. This included providing strong evidence of health and safety management via performance questions and a comprehensive portfolio of the company’s work in the health and safety sector.

Bruce McDonnell, Managing Director, at Incentive FM, said: “We are extremely proud to have achieved such an accolade. It is testament to our SHEQ team and all of our contract teams in driving a real culture throughout the business. Nothing is more important to us.”

Robert Phipps, Head of SHEQ, at Incentive FM Group, said: “This latest success is testament to the hard work of the entire team and their commitment to deliver continued high standards of health and safety in the workplace. This fantastic recognition provides our customers with further assurance that we always deliver a best practice and safe service.”