IHEEM champions steam systems training

Members of The Institute of Healthcare Engineering and Estate Management (IHEEM) will now be able to take advantage of industry-leading training for steam systems as part of a new partnership.

IHEEM is the UK’s largest specialist Institute for the Healthcare Estates Sector and is adding its seal of approval to Spirax Sarco’s City & Guilds accredited courses to help develop its members in this specialist area.

The courses that have been selected are ‘Steam Plant Maintenance’ and ‘Steam Boiler Plant Fundamentals’. The first enables engineers to demonstrate fault finding through practical experience, while the latter provides an understanding of the wet side of the boiler.

Each course is delivered at Spirax Sarco’s state-of-the-art training facility in Cheltenham. The site boasts a fully working boiler house, demonstration rigs providing hands-on fault finding and assembly exercises, and practical areas which allow delegates the chance to get hands-on and put the theory into practice.

The IHEEM approval adds to a wider list of professional bodies approving these courses including the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE), the Combustion Engineering Association (CEA) and The City & Guilds of London Institute.

Chris Parker, IHEEM’s Membership Development Manager from The IHEEM said: “The Institute is devoted to developing careers, provision of education and training, and registering engineers as Eng Tech, IEng and CEng. It is evident that Spirax Sarco’s training solutions are well-respected across the industry and have helped many professionals further their careers so naturally we want to promote them to our members.”

Spirax Sarco has been a Company Affiliate member of The IHEEM for 10 years. Sally O’Connell, Training Centre Manager from Spirax Sarco said: “We invest heavily into ensuring delegates of our courses achieve the maximum benefit from their plant, both efficiently and safely. We are very proud to be adding the endorsement of the Institute of Engineering and Estate Management to our credentials.”

For more information on Spirax Sarco’s training solutions, visit: http://www.spiraxsarco.com/global/uk/Training/Pages/home.aspx