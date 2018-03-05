IET and BSI announce the official changes to BS 7671 for the 18th Edition IET Wiring Regulations

Buildings to have improved electrical wiring standards for better fire protection, in update to UK regulations

Ahead of the publication of BS 7671:2018, the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) and the British Standards Institution (BSI) have now released the official list of changes that will be included in the 18th Edition of the IET Wiring Regulations.

The essential publication for all professionals working in the electrical industry, due for publication in July 2018, forms the national standard to which all new and amended electrical installations in the UK are to comply. The IET is now urging all electrical professionals to ensure they are familiar with the changes before the new requirements come into force from January 2019.

Significant changes include: the requirement for a ‘switching device’ to be implemented in the installation of renewable energy storage systems, recommendations for Arc Fault Detection Devices (AFDDs) in AC final circuits, a change to the requirement for the methods of supporting wiring systems within buildings against their premature collapse in the event of a fire, requirements for devices for protection against overvoltage and a new appendix focusing on energy efficiency.

EV charging installations

Changes have also been made to the requirements for electric vehicle charging installations with PME supplies (the most common form of earthing in new installations) as well as new guidance for the design and erection of electrical installations that have local production and storage of energy for optimising efficiency.

Mark Coles, Head of Technical Regulations at the IET, said: “The IET is the authority for electrical installation in the UK and ensures that JPEL/64, the national Wiring Regulations committee carefully considers all necessary updates to the Regulations to ensure they best meet the needs of the industry.

“The 18th Edition of the IET Wiring Regulations contains some significant changes to the way all electrical professionals are required to carry out their work in order to safeguard themselves and the public. With this in mind, it is essential that all electrical professionals ensure that they are up to speed with the new requirements.

“The IET will make the amended IET Wiring Regulations available in traditional print format, and from our digital platforms, meaning there is no excuse for not being familiar with the current requirements for electrical wiring.”

Full list of changes

The changes to BS 7671 come from changes to international and European standards, of which the UK is obliged to take on the technical intent. JPEL/64 members represent the UK on many of these international committees and the content to be included is discussed in terms of the impact on UK industry, before a new update to BS 7671 is agreed and published.

The full list of changes to BS 7671 can be found at www.theiet.org/18th-changes-pr and will be published in the 18th Edition of the IET Wiring Regulations, due for release in July 2018. Pre-orders can be placed with the IET by visiting: www.theiet.org/wiringbooks.

