Identifying Energy Savings with the Tinytag Energy Logger

The Tinytag Energy Logger from Gemini Data Loggers is an easy to use data recorder which monitors power usage in premises with high consumption equipment.

Using an energy consumption logger is an effective means of checking power usage – it is often easier to look at logger readings than attempt to decipher electricity bills (which are often estimated) or meter readings. The Tinytag Energy Logger is a portable data recorder which monitors single and three phase power usage. Recorded data can then be analysed to help understand how and where energy is used and to identify opportunities for reduction.

Spot checks or longer term recording

Self-configuring, easy to use

Small and lightweight

Simple display, download and management of data

£795 +VAT for full kit

The Energy Logger uses non-invasive flexible coils to monitor the current in each phase of a three phase supply, while voltage information may be obtained via a standard 13A wall socket. Recorded data is downloaded to a PC – where it presented initially in graphs and tables in the easy to use Tinytag Explorer Software – to help identify times of peak load and to identify power hungry or inefficient equipment. The unit also records Power Factor (PF) data, a measure of power transmission efficiency: this can be significant because power companies typically charge a higher rate for industrial or commercial customers with a low PF.

