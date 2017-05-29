ICOM apprentice finalists announced

The finalists for the ICOM Apprentice of the Year 2017 Award have been announced as Kieran Bailey of Powrmatic, Joshua Harris of Nortek Global HVAC (UK) and John Irvine of Cochran. These shortlisted candidates will now be subject to further appraisal by an independent judge and the winner will be announced at the ICOM Annual Lunch on the June 7.

ICOM Director Ross Anderson (pictured) commented: “In this fourth year of the ICOM Apprentice of the Year programme it is very gratifying to see such a high standard of entries being maintained. It is testament to the calibre of the young people who are receiving their vocational education in our industry and the commitment of those companies that have invested in them. I wish all three candidates the very best of luck.”

The winning apprentice will receive a trophy, a certificate and a gift voucher, while the ICOM member with the winning apprentice will get a £200 reduction in its 2017 ICOM subscription fee.

The ICOM lunch will again take place at the RAF Club in London, where representatives from across the UK industrial & commercial heating and water treatment companies will come together. This year they will be entertained by former England cricketer Geoff Miller OBE, who represented his country in 34 test matches and 25 one day internationals between 1976 and 1984.

