HygroMatik wins Plus X Award for Product of the Year

The new FlexLine series of steam humidifiers, by leading humidification equipment manufacturer HygroMatik, has won the prestigious Plus X Award for Product of the Year 2018.

The Plus X Award’s has seven seals of approval by which products are judged: innovation, quality, design, ease of use, functionality, ergonomics and ecology. FlexLine was awarded three out of the seven seals for high quality, ease of use and functionality, making it the most awarded product of all those participating.

Adaptable to any humidification scenario, FlexLine optimises indoor air conditions for industrial, commercial, cultural, domestic and leisure facilities. It can also control and stabilise air humidity for industry and processes with precision.

A modular system, FlexLine units start from a basic model. Only those add-ons needed to meet the specific humidification requirements of an environment are selected. You don’t pay for unnecessary features. The units feature a 3.5″ touch screen control to make it easy to set up and monitor.

HygroMatik will be at Build2Perfrom, Olympia, London, 27-28 Nov. Visitors to stand 321 can to find out more about FlexLine and HygroMatik’s range of commercial air humidifier systems.

www.hygromatik.com