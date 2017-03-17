HygroMatik shows its sustainable air humidification solutions at ISH 2017

HygroMatik, a leading manufacturer of isothermal and adiabatic humidification systems, will be presenting its new and well-established products, at ISH 2017 in Frankfurt (Germany), the international trade fair for innovative bathroom design, energy efficient heating and air-conditioning technology and renewable energies

The stand (Hall 11, stand D31) will feature some of HygroMatik’s most recognised products such as the energy efficient adiabatic high and low pressure nozzle systems, HPS and LPS, as well as isothermal electrode and heater type steam humidifiers.

HygroMatik will also showcase its water softening and reverse osmosis systems, which guarantee hygienic water treatment, while significantly reducing downtime and maintenance costs.

HygroMatik is one of the largest manufacturers of air humidifiers and air humidification systems, offering a full range of long-lasting and easily maintained products. HygroMatik’s HVAC products are now available as BIM objects which can be downloaded directly from its website.

Further information on HygroMatik’s full range of steam generating products can be found on its website http://www.hygromatik.com or by calling 02380 443127