HS2 awarded first BREEAM Infrastructure certificate

HS2 has become the UK’s first infrastructure project to be awarded a BREEAM Infrastructure (pilot) Scheme Certificate for its ambitious sustainability strategy on Phase 1 of the project.

The assessment demonstrates that HS2 is committed to going beyond enhancement and protection of the environment, to address the key social and economic impacts of the development. It includes features such as working in harmony with communities, being a great neighbour, putting safety and wellbeing at the heart of the project, and building sustainable economic benefits for the whole of the UK, such as better skills and career opportunities for a new generation.

HS2 Environment Director, Peter Miller, said: “We are very pleased to receive this BREEAM Infrastructure certificate. Our goal with HS2 is to design and build the most sustainable high-speed railway of its kind in the world, working in partnership with our supply chain and local communities to leave a positive legacy for future infrastructure projects both in the UK and beyond. This certificate is a testament to our sustainability commitments and to the lasting benefits of the HS2 project.”

BREEAM Infrastructure is part of the international BREEAM family of sustainability standards for buildings and infrastructure. Later this year the best of BREEAM Infrastructure will be brought together with market leading sustainable infrastructure scheme CEEQUAL to provide a new world class international scheme for the future called CEEQUAL (2018). The CEEQUAL (2018) development process includes significant valuable feedback and learning from the application of the BREEAM Infrastructure pilot to HS2.

BRE Director of Infrastructure Chris Broadbent said: “From 2014 HS2 was the first project to engage with BRE in the development of BREEAM Infrastructure working with us to pioneer a new approach to a sustainability strategy which applies right across the entire HS2 project. This is a first for the UK and it will set the standards for future infrastructure projects around the world”