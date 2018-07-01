HPA welcomes 2018 emission conversion factor figures

The Heat Pump Association (HPA) has welcomed the latest emission conversion factor figures released by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

The latest data set shows another considerable increase in the use of renewable and low carbon sources for grid electricity – resulting in a 19 per cent reduction in carbon dioxide equivalent (CO 2 e) levels since the last set of figures were released.

Emission conversation factors allow CRC Energy Efficiency Scheme participants (large commercial/industrial) to convert the energy they use into tonnes of carbon dioxide. Taxes are then calculated based on yearly emission figures.

The reduction in CO 2 e levels is part of an overall trend towards reducing dependency on the grid by utilising low emission technologies such as heat pumps, as well as decreasing coal usage. Heat pumps are leading the way in reducing carbon emissions from space heating and domestic hot water production in buildings and, as this latest set of figures suggests, increased awareness and take-up is now helping to significantly reduce the country’s reliance on gas and oil.

“If the government is to hit its targets and reduce emissions by 80 per cent by 2050 then we must continue to push for widespread adoption of renewable technologies and low carbon solutions,” said Mike Nankivell, President of the HPA. “As an example to highlight the impact a heat pump can make, a ground source heat pump operating at a seasonal performance factor (SPF) of 3.8 will deliver a 63 per cent carbon emissions reduction against a mains gas fired boiler operating at 92 per cent efficiency. When up against an oil based system running at 89 per cent efficiency, the reduction in carbon emissions jumps to 75 per cent.”

The table below highlights some of the key emissions related statistics for ground source heat pumps, air source hat pumps, gas based systems, oil based systems and liquid petroleum gas (LPG).

CO2 emissions per kWh supply energy (gCO2e/kWh)(1) Typical heat conversion factor CO2 emissions per kWh delivered energy (gCO2e/kWh) % Emissions of GSHP compared to alternative fuel % Emissions of ASHP compared to alternative fuel GSHP (Electricity) 289 3.2 90 NA 119% ASHP (Electricity) 289 2.7 107 84% NA Gas 184 0.87 211 43% 51% Oil 246 0.87 283 32% 38% LPG 215 0.87 247 36% 43%

Notes:

1: Emissions as BEIS information 8th June 2018

