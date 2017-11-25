Hoval UltraGas boilers keep the heat on for Draper Tools

Hoval has supplied its popular UltraGas 400 boilers to three warehouses at Draper Tools’ facility in North Baddesley. The boilers were specified and installed by Anchor Pipework.

Established in 1919, Draper Tools is a family-run company and one of the country’s largest suppliers of quality trade, professional and DIY tools. The company demands high quality, reliable heating plant at its various sites and relies on Anchor Pipework to provide sound advice in the selection of this equipment.

Paul Batty, Technical Director at Anchor Pipework, recalled: “The Hoval UltraGas 400 condensing boilers were selected for warehouses 4,5 & 6 for a number of reasons. We particularly like the stainless steel heat exchanger design and the large water content of these units, which results in a zero minimum flow rate requirement, was also considered to be of benefit on this particular project.

“The position of the UltraGas boiler/system connections meant that achieving a neat installation whilst also making access for future maintenance easy, was an added advantage. With a proven track record over many years, products from the Hoval boiler range were an obvious choice,” he added.

